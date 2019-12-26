Back on Jan. 2, we boldly looked ahead at this year and laid out 9 local stories (and 5 more in sports) to keep an eye on this year — the “burning questions” of 2019.
A couple stories went where we had no idea they’d go. … Many came about just as projected.
Of course, totally unforeseen events overshadowed them as the year’s biggest stories locally. Who could have foreseen another teacher strike or the discovery of a years-old broken sewer under Capon Bridge Middle School?
Here’s how the stories we said to watch played out over the course of 2019.
We asked: Will the new Legislature start impeachment proceedings against some Supreme Court justices again?
What happened: The great impeachment uproar of 2018 became the great judicial fizzle of 2019.
Of the 5 justices serving 18 months ago, 3 resigned and 2 are serving jail terms. The 4th, Beth Walker, stayed in office after a quick impeachment trial failed to convict her. She’s now the Chief Justice.
The 5th, Margaret Workman, sued over the impeachment and won before a Supreme Court made up of 5 temporary justices. The state House and Senate appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined in October to hear the case.
Two replacements were elected in 2018; a 3rd, filled in the interim by a Raleigh County judge, will be elected next November.
We asked: Are we headed into a new recession?
What happened: No recession, thank God.
The tea leaves at the beginning of the year – trade worries and slowing growth in the Gross Domestic Product – blew away on the back of job growth.
Hampshire County had more people than ever either working or looking for work as the year ended, topping 11,000 for the 1st time. And the county led the state twice in 2019 in business growth.
We asked: How wet will 2019 be?
What happened: The weather pattern that made 2018 the wettest on record here finally changed.
Spring was damp enough, and halfway through the year — July 7 — rainfall had totaled 23.34 inches, right up near the 25.14 recorded a year earlier.
But by Dec. 23, this year’s precipitation total was typical — 34.81 inches, barely a half-inch off the average of 35.36 inches. Last year saw 58.09 inches fall.
We asked: What will the School Board do about consolidation?
What happened: Nothing, specifically.
In 2018 the board looked at a couple of plans, ranging from renovating existing buildings to building 2 or 3 new elementary schools and consolidating.
The board spent 2019 waiting for completion of the mandatory 10-year facilities plan, which it must submit to the state in 2020. Until those recommendations from an engineering firm come to light, no decisions are being made.
We asked: When will HHS TV go live?
What happened: Trojan Media has continued on over the airwaves this year, and with the addition of the TV station and with the help of broadcast teacher Angel Blizzard, HHS TV has made serious strives to put faces to the voices of HHS.
HHS TV has produced morning announcements, interviews with student athletes and more, hitting the ground running during the 2019 fall semester and continuing into winter break.
Trojan Media is currently involved with producing the Hampshire Review’s The Nick and Nittany Show, and broadcast live from sporting events.
They even have an app, which folks can download in order to hear all of the on-air coverage.
We asked: Will Romney reinstitute parking meters?
What happened: After the removal of the parking meters in Romney last March, there hasn’t been a reinstitution in 2019. With the ongoing construction of the sidewalks in Romney, the focus has shifted from parking meters, now repurposed with floral decorations, to the completion of the new sidewalks in town.
Parking on Main Street has continued to be free-of-charge.
We asked: How many more murals will appear on businesses in Romney?
What happened: The Hampshire Co-op building in Romney saw some new mural art in September, courtesy of J.A. Cook, John D’Amico and Scott Gold. The planning began in 2019 for a large mural and historical timeline to be completed and displayed on Rt. 50 in Romney in 2020, designed by John D’Amico.
Plans are in the works for smaller murals in the meantime.
2019 was a busy year for the Romney Project, seeing floral May Day decorations in town and the planning of the fantastically creepy House of Horrors for Halloween. Work on murals will continue into 2020.
We asked: Will work begin on replacing Capon Bridge’s green bridge?
What happened:
Capon Bridge residents are still waiting for work to begin on the bridge.
The bridge renovations depend on federal funds, and work cannot begin until these funds are released and the work bid out – so do not expect to see work being done on the bridge next year either.
The latest report of the DOT Statewide Transportation Improvement Program released in September said the federal funds needed for the project should be released in October 2020, at the beginning of the 2021 federal fiscal year.
DOH seasons for construction run from April 1 to Oct. 30, so the earliest work is likely to begin is April 1, 2021.
The engineers designing the renovations have estimated the project will take 2 years, so if all goes well, Capon Bridge will have its bridge renovated and back in use in the fall of 2022.
We asked: What will the county’s 10-year plan show?
What happened: County residents expecting to see some analysis and new objectives in the revised 10-year plan, in response to problems revealed by its updated statistics, were disappointed.
The county must update its comprehensive plan every 10 years, or all county land use ordinances (including the county subdivision ordinance) are invalidated. Forced to act, the county planning commission opted to do the minimum – having the plan’s statistics updated by WVU Professor Michael Dougherty, who was hired by former planning officer Charlie Baker before he resigned in March 2017, while leaving the plan’s content unexamined and unchanged.
This caused public controversy, especially vocal after updated statistics showed the county has slid from above average for West Virginia counties at the turn of the century, to about average in 2009, to being ranked today one of the poorest counties in West Virginia – 53rd of the 55 counties in household income.
The planning commission did ask Dougherty, who is based in Morgantown, to correct some outdated information and insert brief mentions of recycling and the “dark skies” initiative.
When the plan was sent to the county commission, they found numerous errors and approved the document “with corrections” on June 11, leaving recommendations made in 2009 in place for another 10 years.
