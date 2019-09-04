WELCH — A lack of lodging facilities is impacting ridership times along a new ATV trail system in McDowell County.
ATV riders pass each other on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails during last springs riding season. Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo
Jeff Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority, is hoping potential entrepreneurs will step forward to develop needed lodging facilities along the new Warrior Trail system.
“The Warrior Trail needs more investments,” Lusk said. “It is approaching its one-year anniversary. There is a huge opportunity there (for entrepreneurs). It is a system that connects the city of War, Gary and Welch, and it is wide open. Competition is pretty light right now.”
Lusk said those ATV tourists who are riding the Warrior Trail often have to leave early, or before dark, in order to have ample time to return to a lodging facility or ATV campground further away.
“On the Hatfield-McCoy system, we are making a lot of investments,” Lusk said. “But we have not grown as quickly there (at the Warrior Trail). But I think they are going to come. I really think it (entrepreneur investments) are going to come. It is a great opportunity as it stands right now.”
There are now two ATV trail systems operating in McDowell County — the Warrior Trail and the Indian Ridge Trail, which is located in Ashland, near the town of Northfork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.