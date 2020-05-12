As part of Operation American Resolve, the 167th Airlift Wing is saluting the frontline COVID-19 responders with a flyover in their honor.
Starting at 10 a.m. the C-17 will fly over the Berkeley Springs then make a loop around the region. At approximately 10:40 a.m. the C-17 will be making an appearance above Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
The full flight schedule with times is attached.
