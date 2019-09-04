ROANOKE — A driver with the Potomac Valley Transit Authority was named the state’s outstanding transit system driver of the year at the recent Excellence in Transit Awards banquet at Stonewall Resort.
Joe Swick of the PVTA was honored by the West Virginia Division of Public Transit for his work.
“Joe is someone who has proven to be a true asset to PVTA,” PVTA General Manager Doug Pixler said. “From driving his regular routes for Pilgrim’s Pride and the Potomac Highlands Guild, to helping on other routes, driving for medicals, bus trades, washing buses, mowing the grass, and even maintenance in the garage, this employee is the true image of a great member of our team.”
Pixler said Swick’s great personality, friendly smile and courteous attitude makes him well liked by his riders as well as his co-workers.
“We are honored and proud of the recognition Joe has received on a state level,” Pixler said.
PVTA also received accolades for growth in ridership for the 2018 fiscal year.
“We continue to grow and expand our services in our 5 counties – even after 42 years,” Pixler said. “It is a tribute to our drivers and staff, their work and determination to provide the best service for our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.