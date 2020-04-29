County takes over the ambulances and station
Hampshire County has lost another rescue squad, leaving the county with just 4 volunteer squads still active.
Purchase of the Capon Bridge Volunteer Rescue Squad’s 2 ambulances and sublease of the squad’s building to the county ambulance service was approved by the Hampshire County Commission at Tuesday morning’s meeting.
The agreement was presented by county ambulance service director Brian “Tad” Malcolm, who said the county service had been discussing this with the Capon Bridge squad since November.
The commission discussed ending the insurance payments the county was making for the Capon Bridge and Slanesville rescue squads at the end of last year, given the failure of the 2 squads to answer a sufficient number of calls.
Slanesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue discontinued ambulance services at the end of December, after months of trying to recruit an EMT needed to run calls. Volunteer rescue squads must meet the same standards as paid services, and cannot run an ambulance without an EMT.
Malcolm said the Capon Bridge squad has not been answering calls for the past 6 months, and attributed the squad’s difficulties attracting the necessary volunteers to the large number of people moving into the Capon Bridge area who do not understand the needs of volunteer services, because they come from areas served by paid ambulance crews.
The Capon Bridge squad will retain its charter and hopes to someday return to service, Chief James Blocker said late last week. For now, the county will provide service “with utilization of our equipment.”
Part of the agreement requires that the Capon Bridge rescue squad’s logo be maintained on the equipment left behind, which will be maintained by the county service, including replacement if necessary.
The ambulances, each equipped with a power cot, are being purchased by the county service, and will bear the Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency logo. Both ambulances, a 2013 model with 32,000 miles on it and a 1988 4-wheel drive ambulance with 88,000 miles, have been used by the county service and seem to be in good condition, Malcolm said. The county will pay $40,000 for them.
The rescue squad has a long-term lease on the county-owned rescue squad building, dating from 1978, but will sublease it to the county ambulance service.
The rescue squad will retain an office upstairs, and the company president and officers will have access to the building, but not squad members. The squad has asked to hold meetings in the building once a month.
The building needs some upgrades, Malcolm reported, including water problems and an aging heating system. Upgrades will be done at the county’s expense, and require approval of the rescue squad.
Malcolm reported some Capon Bridge squad members have asked to work with the county ambulance service as volunteers. The HCESA board has not approved this yet, he added.
The memorandum of understanding approved by the commission included the provision that should the county ambulance service close, the county will retain the ambulances and cots it has purchased, but everything else reverts to the rescue squad.
Should the rescue squad fail to reorganize and eventually decide to give up its charter, the charter states its assets will become the property of the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Company.
