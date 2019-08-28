Five years ago I wrote a Sentiments column on the late Helen Pyles, who had gone home to be with the Lord. Helen and her husband, Ray, were best friends of my husband, Jim, and me.
On Sunday, Aug. 18, Ray joined his beloved wife. His family of 6 children and numerous grand- and great-grandchildren take comfort in knowing that their parents are together again.
Another nice thing is that wonderful episodes of years past leave lasting memories of those times spent together. Such are some of my memories.
Ray and Jim worked together with the construction company that re-routed the road that is now 956 from Short Gap to Route 220 in Maryland. They spent many evenings together just talking and drinking coffee.
Ray was one who, when he started something it was carried through. Sometimes his mission required co-operation of another — his wife for instance.
When our son Jimmy was born at the office of Dr. J.D. Brown, Helen went with me and later rode in the ambulance with me and the baby to our home in Fort Ashby. She was as excited as I over the birth of a healthy 6-pounds-plus little boy.
Why? Because 1½ years earlier she was with me when our 5-hours-old little girl passed away with Spina Bifida. Before the ambulance reached our home, she kept sneaking peaks at little Jimmy and smiling.
She turned to me and said, “I’m telling Ray I want one of these.” Nine months later, minus 1 day, Helen gave birth to her 2nd daughter. Such was Ray’s determination to please his wife.
About 12 years ago, I was afraid to drive home from the Review office due to rapidly falling snow and I didn’t want to drive from Romney to Fort Ashby. I called Helen and told her of the circumstances.
In 30 minutes Ray and Helen pulled up n front of the Review door in his pickup to take me home. Not only that, but Ray took me back to Romney the next morning so I didn’t miss work.
Ray eventually became a deacon in our church. A self-taught fiddle player, he sporadically played hymns for a church service. He loved getting together with others, including my husband, for some foot-stomping square dance music.
These 2 friends truly represent what friendship is all about.
We are living in a time when friends turn against friend even for political gain. Some of us are privileged to have “a friend who sticketh closer than a brother.”
So were my friends, Helen and Dorsey Ray Pyles. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.