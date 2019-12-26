ROMNEY — Warm the Children has expanded this year, now accepting used coats in good condition for children and adults.
The charity, which is now in its 26th year providing for members of the community in need during the winter season, has served 206 families, giving winter gear to 472 children. The donation total as of Tuesday is $21,459, not quite at the goal of $25,000.
Kids who are eligible to receive the winter gear are provided with a warm winter coat, a hat and gloves, the program spending approximately $80 per child.
This year, Warm the Children, which serves eligible parties under the age of 16, is also accepting used winter coats to give to community members that may not have been eligible for the program’s aid itself, and the charity is accepting these coats for all ages.
“While we provide kids with winter gear, now we see adults at the bus stop or something, without coats,” explained Patricia Estill with Eastern West Virginia Community Action. “A lot of times, kids need a coat if they are in this area just to visit, or if they weren’t found eligible.”
Estill said that in order for these used coats to be accepted, they have to be clean and in good shape, with working zippers or buttons, and she stated that there is a high demand for coats for people over 16-years-old. It allows people to get rid of winter gear that has been outgrown
“This might be a way to give back to the community, and it keeps these old coats out of landfills,” said Estill. “It’s a win, win, win.”
Right now, the Eastern West Virginia Community Action office is closed for the holiday season, but those who want to donate their used coats to provide some warmth to the community this chilly season, or who are looking for a little bit more information about the Warm the Children program, can contact Estill at (304) 822-5584.
