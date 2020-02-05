Pendleton bank earns 5-star status
Review Staff
FRANKLIN — Pendleton Community Bank has once again earned a 5-star rating for financial strength and stability.
The rating is the highest awarded by BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s premier bank rating firm. The 5-star rating indicates Pendleton excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability and asset quality. It’s the 12th consecutive quarter that Pendleton Community Bank has earned the status.
Pendleton Community Bank was founded in 1925. Today it has 10 branches in Beckley, Franklin, Harrisonburg, Marlinton, Moorefield, Mount Hope, Oak Hill, Petersburg and Wardensville. o
* * *
2 counselors join Mountaineer
Review Staff
ROMNEY — Mountaineer Mental Health has added 2 new therapists.
Jacque O’Neil has over 18 years experience in the counseling field with an emphasis on treating substance abuse disorders. At this time, she is certified as a CSC-AD, but she is in the process of obtaining her license as a professional counselor in the state of West Virginia.
O’Neil graduated summa cum laude with a graduate degree in school counseling at Frostburg State University. Currently, she is facilitating Intensive Outpatient Services with residents at a local recovery home and supervising peer recovery support staff as well as seeing additional clients at the office in Romney.
Erica Mangold is a Mineral County resident who received her bachelor’s degree from Frostburg State University and her master’s degree from the University of Maryland University College.
Mangold is a certified alcohol and drug counselor in the state of West Virginia and has experience working in various settings with children, adolescents and adults. She will be providing office, home, school and community-based services with children and adults. o
* * *
Summit earnings increase
Review Staff
MOOREFIELD — Summit Financial Group saw earnings grow in the last quarter of 2019.
The banking group had earnings of $8.15 million in the last 3 months of the year, up from both the previous quarter and the same quarter in 2018.
Fourth-quarter earnings had increased net interest income resulting primarily from lower funding costs. Also, Summit had $312,000 in gains on sales of foreclosed properties compared to $66,000 losses in the 3rd quarter of 2019.
Summit Financial Group Inc. is a $2.4 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield that operates 36 community banks in the Eastern Panhandle and southern West Virginia, and the northern, Shenandoah Valley and southwestern regions of Virginia. o
* * *
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.