Hampshire County’s 2 public libraries are busy on 2 fronts these days — reopening operations and quietly priming the pumps for another yes vote in their uninterrupted string of 5-year levies.
The libraries are seeking a combined $215,070 levy, said Megan Shanholtz, director of the Hampshire County Public Library in Romney.
Of that total, $167,754 would go to the Romney library and the other $47,316 would go to the Capon Bridge Public Library. The division is based on the population of the 2 libraries’ service areas.
The Hampshire County Library Commission estimates 78 percent of the county is served by the HCPL and 22 percent by the CBPL.
The long-standing levy has been the primary source of funding for the libraries.
“We get funding from the state library commission, but we have to match what they give us from local funds,” Shanholtz explained. “If we can’t match the funds, they’ll cut it. If there’s no levy, in essence, we wouldn’t have any money.”
The state requires that a library’s local funding equal or exceed the grants-in-aid funding it receives from the state. If a library cannot match their grants-in-aid with a local source of funding, it gets less from the state.
The special library levy has been in place since 1987, after the discontinuation of a revenue-sharing policy by county commissioners.
By law, it runs for 5 years, being renewed at the election prior to expiration. This election’s levy would be in place for tax bills sent out each July beginning this year and running through 2024.
While the entire levy will bring in a few thousand dollars more than the current levy, the rate each property owner will pay will decrease slightly.
The levy rate for Class II — owner-occupied homes — will be 1.10 cents per $100 of assessed value, down from 1.20 now.
For Class III (utilities) and Class IV (businesses and rentals) the rate is 2.20 cents per $100 of assessed value, down from 2.40 now.
If you own a $162,000 home that is assessed at $100,000, the levy would amount to $11.00.
For a family of 4, supporting the library costs about as much as Happy Meal.
Without the levy, Shanholtz said, the library would have to cut dramatically into its programs in order to maintain its most basic operation.
In addition to checking out books and DVDs, the library also offers free Internet access.
The Hampshire County Public Library is staffed during all regular hours beginning this week — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
But the doors are locked and only curbside pickup and drop-off of rented items is being provided.
Shanholtz said the library is in phase 2 of a 7-phase reopening plan it has worked out with the Health Department.
Capon Bridge Public Library said on its Facebook page that it intends to reopen June 1 with curbside service only.
