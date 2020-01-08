December 2019

Arrests made: 5

Citations: 26

Warnings: 15

Parking Citations: 6

 

Total calls: 142

 

Complaints/Calls

Alarms 1

Assaults 1

Basic Service Calls 14

Breaking & Entering 1

Disturbance 2

Domestics 4

Drunk/DUI/PI Complaints 2

Fight 2

Hang-Ups (911) 1

Hit & Run 1

Juvenile Complaints 2

LE Assist 7

Medical Emergencies 6

Motor Vehicle Accidents 1

Reckless Driver 2

Susp. Person/Vehicle Activity 7

Thefts 3

Traffic Stops 82

Warrant Services 1

Well Being Checks 2

