COVID-19

The following locations are testing for COVID-19 in Hampshire County. In order to get tested you need a referral from your doctor, and meet state and CDC guidelines in order to be tested. People need to contact their primary care physicians about testing not inundate the hospital with phone calls.  

(You can not just show up and get tested.) 

Capon Bridge

LOCATION: Capon Bridge Family Practice, 2852 Northwestern Pike, Capon Bridge, WV 26711

PHONE: (304) 856-2525 

SUNRISE SUMMIT

LOCATION: Valley Health Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV 26757

HOURS: Open 24 Hours

PHONE: Call (304) 822-4561 

ROMNEY 

LOCATION: Trinity Family Care, 1 South Marsham Street, Romney, WV 26757

Phone: 304-359-2245

