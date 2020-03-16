CHARLESTON — Almost all court proceedings across the state have been suspended until April 10.
The State Supreme Court issued an order this afternoon (Monday, March 16) saying that only "emergency" court proceedings can be held.
All civil and criminal cases are on hold, as are jury orientation sessions.
Emergency proceedings include abuse and neglect petitions, domestic violence protective order petitions, mental hygiene petitions, and criminal arraignments and preliminary hearings with statutory time requirements.
The order urged local courts to use all available technology to avoid person-to-person contact.
Circuit clerk offices will maintain telephone, email and dropbox services.
The order includes all circuit, family and magistrate courts.
