According to the report given by Hampshire County Health Department director Stephanie Shoemaker yesterday, there have been 25 negative COVID-19 tests in the county and 0 positive tests. Additionally, 18 tests are pending and the health department is monitoring 5 travelers from out of the country, who are in the middle of their 14-day quarantine.
With boxes of PPE arriving from the state, Shoemaker said that it is being divided among different organizations in the county.
“They are already creating PPE boxes earmarked for EMS and long-term care, as well as general to put out among everyone else,” explained Shoemaker.
Testing criteria has not budged; the only tests being administered are to those absolutely in dire need of knowing: healthcare workers, law enforcement and EMS workers, due to their continuous contact with other people in their day-to-day life.
“Normal healthy people: if you start being symptomatic, continue to quarantine,” Shoemaker said. “I don’t know that we ever are going to get the testing supplies for a free-for-all, ‘whoever wants to get tested, come on down.’”
As far as supplies go, while PPE numbers have been an issue in the past couple weeks, the focus has shifted to disinfecting materials and cleaning supplies.
Tad Malcolm, director of Hampshire County Homeland Security and Emergency Management said, “Supplies and sanitizer are getting more and more difficult to get here.” He also cited spray disinfectant, wipes and hand sanitizer as supplies that need to be restocked.
Shoemaker even noted that the supply of wipes was “becoming almost a big a problem as PPE.”
Sheriff Nathan Sions also said, “everyone seems to be in need of disinfectant wipes.”
Other countywide COVID-19 updates
- While you might be thinking about wearing a mask as a healthy individual looking to prevent contracting COVID-19, Valley Health Infection Control Preventionist Kim Rosa explained that it’s the sick people who need to wear the masks. These masks prevent respiratory droplets from an infected person from entering the air.
- Sions explained that the order put out from Gov. Jim Justice for monitoring the roads for out-of-staters has more to it than meets the eye.
“The order is being put out by the governor, these orders need to be concise, direct and specific,” Sions explained. “Right now, they’re nearly impossible to enforce.”
Shoemaker added her input, saying, “We can’t enforce some of the orders because there’s loopholes that people are finding.” She added that yesterday morning was spent calling all area campgrounds and making sure that they were not renting to out-of-staters at this point in time.
- The Salvation Army has set up an Emotional and Spiritual Care hotline, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily in case anyone needs to just talk to someone about what’s going on: 844-458-4673. The line is staffed by ministers and is available to anyone.
