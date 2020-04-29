Why not work together?
On November 4, 2014, Hampshire County voted in favor of a comprehensive recycling referendum by 69.2%. It was a landslide of support and a directive to our local government to implement a thorough recycling plan.
But sadly, in the almost 6 years since, we only have a cardboard and mixed paper recycling yard -- open just 4 hours on Wednesday and Saturday mornings. That is hardly a "comprehensive" plan. Personally, I view it as a rejection of the will of the people as expressed at the ballot box.
The catalyst for any recycling has been Robin Mills and the dedicated volunteers of the Hampshire Recycling Cooperative. They have labored to grow our recycling efforts -- without almost any support from our county leadership. Their initiatives have been stalled, dismissed and denied by the local authorities.
Now it appears the power of the State of WV has been mobilized to snuff out these volunteer efforts. I ask our County Commission: "Why not find ways to work with the recycling cooperative? Why not form an official committee to explore ways to implement a comprehensive recycling plan? Why not accept the results of the 2014 referendum?"
Tim Reese, Capon Bridge
