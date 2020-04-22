WINCHESTER — Hampshire County’s 3rd-biggest employer has put in place its own payroll protection plan.
Valley Health System is implementing a number of workforce and compensation changes for its more than 6,000 caregivers, and committed necessary resources from reserve funds to retain and pay staff for the next 90 days at a minimum.
In December, Valley Health had 255 employees working in Hampshire County between Hampshire Memorial Hospital, the Multispecialty Clinic, Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center, home health services and transport services.
Chief among the changes is Valley Health’s commitment to maintain at a minimum 70 percent of the base pay for all full-time and part time employees who may be experiencing a reduction in their work hours due to COVID-19.
“We are experiencing a profound ‘perfect storm’ of factors which are significantly impacting our community’s use of our healthcare services,” said Mark H. Merrill, Valley Health President and CEO. “There is also uncertainty about the predicted volume and timing of ‘peak’ COVID-19 cases, which makes it difficult to predict when infection risks will decline in our community and services may safely resume.”
Valley Health’s swift embrace of social distancing and flattening the curve has successfully reduced personal interaction across all sites of care. In the last month, the health system has postponed elective surgeries and procedures, non-urgent outpatient visits and outpatient diagnostic testing at its 6 hospitals.
Valley Health’s wellness and fitness centers and outpatient rehabilitation sites have closed, inpatient and outpatient volumes across the system have dropped dramatically, and Valley Health physician practices report a high number of cancellations and patient no-shows. Despite efforts to boost telemedicine services and virtual patient care as a safe alternative to in-office care, patient visits remain significantly below pre-COVID-19 levels.
“Valley Health’s employee-caregivers are our single most important asset,” said Joseph F. Silek, chair of the Valley Health System Board of Trustees. “Accordingly, the top priority of the board and the management team is to assure they are retained to the fullest extent possible during this especially challenging time.”
To maintain its workforce, Valley Health is initiating strategies including: a system-wide hiring freeze for non-essential positions, reduced hours for certain non-essential staff, required use of paid time off, adjustments in employee compensation including postponing annual merit pay increases, and deferring all non-essential capital spending.
In addition, the Valley Health Board of Trustees has authorized up to an additional $50 million to supplement employee pay over the next 90 days. The goals are to minimize the impact on employees and enable the organization to retain staff until normal operations can resume.
“We are taking these steps to ensure that Valley Health remains a financially strong organization, and more importantly, to ensure that we are well-positioned to fulfill our mission to provide safe, quality care to our friends, neighbors and loved ones, today and into the future,” Merrill said. “We are cautiously optimistic that these short-term measures will keep Valley Health in a strong position, so we can quickly and efficiently ramp back up to capacity when this crisis ends.
