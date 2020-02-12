The victim of a fall Sunday afternoon in Romney was lifeflighted for treatment en route to UPMC Western Maryland hospital.
The unidentified man fell around 2 p.m. on East Main Street. A Romney Rescue Squad ambulance returning from a call was at the stoplight in the middle of town when the call went out, arriving quickly on the scene.
A request was initially made for a helicopter to meet the ambulance in Augusta, but the call was changed to Springfield, where Trooper 5 arrived to take over.
* * *
Construction has begun on the fiber-to-the-home project inside the Capon Bridge town limits.
The Hampshire County Broadband Initiative Council said the fiber optic install will follow lines previously served by Valley Cable Systems. It’s funded by a HUD small cities fiber-to-home grant.
* * *
The 6th annual Words of Love With Cookies is looking for participants and listeners.
The Valentine’s Day gathering will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 16) at the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney, sponsored by the Hampshire County Arts Council.
Doors for the free event open at 12:30. At 1:30 Lowell Hott and Dottie Eddis will read love letters by A.R. Gurney.
* * *
Presidents Day is Monday. School will be in session for both Hampshire County and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, although Hampshire schools will be dismissing early.
All other government offices are closed Monday and no mail will be delivered. Banks are closed as well.
* * *
Four fire companies responded to a flue fire on Hickory Corner Road shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.
Squads from Augusta, Slanesville, Romney and Levels were called, as was the Augusta Rescue Squad.
The Capon Springs Fire and Rescue Squad was called across the state line to Virginia around 4 p.m. Friday for a building filled with smoke.
* * *
A support group is forming for parents and caregivers of people with autism.
The group will meet for the 1st time from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 7, a Tuesday, at the Capon Bridge Public Library.
Other meetings are scheduled for the 1st Tuesday of alternating months — June 2, Aug. 4, Oct. 6 and Dec. 1.
For more information, call Mindy Dawson at 540-931-8662.
* * *
Hampshire Memorial Hospital is offering workshops for dementia caregivers.
The 1st will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20, a Thursday, at HMH’s Medical Office Building. It’s free.
The program, “A Walk in the World of Dementia,” focuses on family and nonprofessional caregivers.
Other sessions will be April 14, May 19 and a daytime session on June 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. To register, call 540-535-9775 or 304-822-4947.
* * *
