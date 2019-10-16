To reduce the likelihood of colliding with a deer, DNR and State Farm urge motorists to observe the following driving tips:

• Be aware of your surroundings and use your peripheral vision.

• If you see a deer in the roadway, immediately reduce your speed and honk your horn using short blasts.

• Drive with your headlights on and use high beams whenever it is safe to do so.

• Wear your seatbelt.

• Don’t rely on a deer whistle mounted on your vehicle. No scientific evidence supports claims that they work to scare off deer.

• Drive slower during early morning and late evening hours when deer movements are likely to increase.

• Do not swerve or leave your lane to avoid a deer. If you encounter a deer in or adjacent to the road, slow down or stop until it is safe to proceed.

• If you see one deer, look for more, as they often travel in small groups.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.