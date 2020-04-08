ROMNEY — Like most other businesses on Romney’s Main Street right now, Gina’s Soft Cloths Shop seems still and quiet if you take a peek through their window.
In the back of the office, however, is a bustle of activity.
With the COVID-19 pandemic causing countywide supply needs to fluctuate on a daily basis, Gina Jordan, owner of the shop, and the ladies that work there are doing their part to provide masks to the community.
“People need masks,” Jordan said. “We had a couple of people about 3 weeks ago ask if we’d started making masks.”
While information flows in from all sides about the usefulness of homemade masks, the comparison between homemade and medical-grade supplies and which businesses should be using which supplies, Jordan said her shop decided to do what they could to help.
“Health officials were saying the masks weren’t that helpful, only as a last resort,” said Jordan. “Then, people started ordering masks online and, next thing you know, it’s out of stock, out of stock, out of stock.”
These masks, all made in the Romney-based shop, are created by Jordan and her team and come in 4 sizes: adult large (“which fits the average adult’s face,” Jordan explained), adult extra large, medium (best for a child’s face) and small, which Jordan said was crafted for babies.
“Right now they are $6.95 to the general public,” Jordan stated, “but we are donating them to doctors’ offices.”
Jordan also described how doctors and health professionals can put the cloth masks over top of their paper masks to prolong the life of the medical masks.
“They can just throw them in the wash when they wash their scrubs,” Jordan said.
Laying out on a table in one of the shop’s back rooms is a lightweight, cream-colored fabric, ready to be cut and used as lining in the masks. This fabric is called “Silvadur,” and it’s infused with silver, which has been used since ancient times for bacterial protection.
“Silver is incorporated into the fabric; it makes it bacteria-resistant,” Jordan said. “It never wears out of the fabric.”
The ladies in the shop currently have 2 styles of masks available: one that covers a little bit more of the face than the other. These masks are being crafted from all different prints of fabric, adding a fun element to a need that has become a very serious issue.
“Each mask has a pocket for an air filter, too,” Jordan explained. “I’m very surprised the need is as great as it is.”
Jordan also acknowledged that the Soft Cloths Shop team has been offered a little bit of help while they put together these supplies for area residents and health organizations.
DHC Construction is working with Jordan and her team to help with some of the costs.
“We thought it’d be a good idea to donate to offset some of their overhead costs so that they could focus on their donations,” said David Cannon, owner of DHC Construction. “They’re really a pillar of the community.”
Austin Shockey, who works with DHC Construction as well as being a Hampshire County first responder, said “They’re doing a great deed, so it’s awesome to get behind them.”
With a little bit of help from a Hampshire-based business like DHC Construction, the Soft Cloths girls are hard at work, taking orders from health professionals and community members who call in, looking for some personal protective equipment for themselves and their families.
“Honestly, if it wasn’t for the girls working for us…” said Victoria Palmer-Kesner, one of the ladies behind the masks. “They’ve really just done so much.”
