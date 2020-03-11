Ed’s just home from a mission trip to Saipan and catching up on his rest, so here’s a favorite he wrote 4 years ago.
Have you ever wondered what if? I just finished a book called “One Second After,” a novel about what would happen if an EMP were to be detonated above the U.S. and other countries, or more appropriately how we humans would react.
I heard someone say that North Korea’s rhetoric is designed to intimidate those nations around it, but is it rhetoric or is this North Korean leader just crazy enough to use one of his nukes?
I remember as a kid having air raid drills and having to hide under our desks. I also remember the green 55-gallon drums under the stairways in our school with water in case we were attacked.
While at the cardiologists the other day I was finishing this novel when one of the nurses came up to me and asked if I was enjoying it. And I responded, “Yes.” She asked if I had read Ted Koppel’s book, “Lights Out,” which I had not.
As our conversation continued, she informed me that she had been to a 3-day workshop in D.C. as part of an emergency preparedness program on EMP or a major power outage and how to prepare and what to do in case of one. She also stated that the war college has been working on this since 9-11 and that a lot of hospitals and other organizations were looking into this.
So it caused me to think back to a previous article about the vulnerability of our power grid. I looked up Ted Koppel’s book and it seems it addresses that vulnerability also. He reminds us of the power outage that occurred about 15 years ago in the Northeast.
I remember an aerial photo at night that a friend of mine who worked on the Hill showed me of the outage, and it was an eye opening view to see complete blackness upon the North Eastern part of the United States.
Do you remember the rioting in California years ago and more recently in Ferguson and Baltimore? Do you remember the looting that occurred? Can you imagine there being no electricity for a long period in New York, Chicago or LA? What kind of chaos that would create?
Imagine the looting of grocery stores and pharmacies and the list goes on.
In general, I am not afraid of an EMP or a nuclear attack, but I do know that the government has been and continues to put a lot of time and money into preparing for many differing major types of disasters and so you have to ask, “What if?”
What if 2 nuclear power plants were to be attacked and the lights go out, or a natural disaster such as Louisiana’s Katrina or New Jersey’s Hurricane Sandy? Basic preparedness is wisdom.
I need to do some research and find out if Hampshire County has an emergency preparedness plan, and if so, what does it include?
