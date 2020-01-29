A 19-year-old from Kirby has created a 3-way race for 2 seats on the school board.
Matthew Trimble, who graduated from Hampshire High School last May, will face 4-term incumbent Bernie Hott and former board president Jean Shoemaker in the May 12 nonpartisan election.
The winners take office July 1.
“I feel l can help with the schools being fresh out of high school,” Trimble said Monday. He said he has talked with buddies since 8th grade about running for public office.
He wants to solve the problems he sees in schools across the county.
“This summer I worked with a company that put the cameras in Romney Elementary School,” he explained. “Anybody can see the problems of that school even with an untrained eye.”
Since September Trimble has been a field data clerk in the county assessor’s office.
Hott said last month that he wants a 5th term.
“There are some things I want to see through,” he said.
The county must complete a 10-year comprehensive facilities plan this year to submit to the state. It is likely to be the precursor to a building program that the board asks for funds from both the State Building Authority and a bond call here.
This will be Shoemaker’s 5th try for a seat on the board. She finished in the middle of the pack in a 12-way race for 3 seats in 2006.
Four years later she won the 1st of 2 terms on the board, taking on the presidency in 2012.
But 2 years ago her bid for a 3rd term fell short when she finished last in a 6-way race that swept in 3 new board members.
