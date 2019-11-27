On this Thanksgiving Day 2019, we are so grateful for:
• The bounty most all of us will have before us as we feast — generally after the parade and before the football games. We give thanks for a nation that can produce so much to fill our tables, and our bellies.
• A democracy that works — maybe not the way some of us wanted it this year, but works nonetheless. The will of the people, within the promise of the Constitution, continues to resound in 2019.
• The volunteer firefighters who put their lives on the line when need arises most — running into burning buildings when the rest of us run away.
• Their comrades, our police and rescue squad members, who stand to serve day in and day out.
• The rugged beauty of this place we call home, the winding country roads, the peaks and ridges, the forests and the hollers.
• The hard work of employers, their employees, and entrepreneurs to bring us whatever measure of prosperity we enjoy.
• Our schools and the continuing efforts of teachers and staff to teach and guide our next generation.
• The health and healthcare we enjoy.
• Our families, friends and neighbors, who bind us all together in close-knit community, sharing our burdens and joys in equal parts.
• God’s unexpected blessings, like the cheeseburger at the Farmer’s Daughter in Capon Bridge becoming an overnight sensation in the Washington Post .
• The chance for us at the Review to be part of your lives.
Happy Thanksgiving.
