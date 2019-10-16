ROMNEY — The 8 graduates of the South Branch Valley Drug Court participated in a community service project that provided “sharing libraries” to public areas in Hampshire and Hardy counties.
The 3-phase drug court program includes required community service hours, and this year’s participants decided to develop a project in which they installed little libraries, boxes in which people may donate books or take them to read, in public areas in Hampshire and surrounding counties. Drug court probation officer Sarah Royal says that this project has turned into a tradition that will be carried on by future participants in the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.