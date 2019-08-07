ROMNEY — Despite temperatures well into the 90s the 7thannual West Virginia Peach Festival went off without a hitch last weekend.
People had a pleasurable time perusing peaches and turnout was through the roof as locals and residents of all the bordering states (PA, MD, VA, OH, and TN) gathered to enjoy the food, music, car show and a host of other activities for kids and adults alike. The festival even drew an international crowd, with visitors hailing from as far away as South Africa, Germany and Scandinavia according to Eva Ansel, president of the W.Va. Peach Festival.
“We had so many people coming through the doors we couldn’t even get everyone to sign the registry,” said Dot Calvert organizer of the Davis Log House tours and events going on at the library last Saturday. Calvert stated, “We had 185 who signed-in and then got so bogged down during the event that the registration was the last thing on our minds.” When asked for specific numbers, “Bunches and bunches,” she approximated.
Mrs. Ansel echoed the same sentiment. “We had an amazing turn out –– way better than last year. We all very pleased.” Crowds were smaller Friday due to periods of heavy midday showers, but boomed on Saturday and Sunday.
The festivities kicked off Friday with an opening ceremony by Stacy Land and The Hampshire High School Band. Later in the evening festival royalty were promptly crowned after a pageant.
Saturday began with a “well attended 5K marathon,” Mrs. Ansel stated. Later that day a car show was held with 80 vehicles on display. Johnny Duncan who organized the show said several hundred people stopped by throughout the day and casted ballots for the People’s Choice Award. Terry Shanholtz of Augusta took the prize with a Corvette. Duncan says the turnout continues to grow each year.
Simultaneously on Saturday story tours of the Davis Log House tantalized history buffs and a number of activities were held in and outside the library during the day.
Sunday festivalgoers were treated to three concerts –– crowd favorites Jay Oldaker, the Maysville Express and the High Mountain Band all performed.
“The festival sold out of peaches before noon on Saturday –– Shanholtz Orchard was selling those. They brought 25 bushels,” said Mrs. Ansel and continued, “Marla's Main Street Bakery from Keyser had brought 75 pies and they were sold out by 1 on Sunday.”
The West Virginia Peach Festival is held on the first weekend of August every year and is guaranteed to leave you s(peach)less.
