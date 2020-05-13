When you add it all up, the annual FFA ham, bacon and egg sale had a pretty good year for its first-ever online auction.
But all things considered, advisers and students both would rather be part of the traditional in-person auction.
“The live sale is a better experience,” said Luke Alkire, the junior who had the grand champion ham. “I’d rather have an in-person sale. That’s because fellowship is a big part of FFA.”
Sales of the students’ products totaled $62,536.50. That’s a big drop from last year’s $83,333.75, a record for the annual auction.
But a couple of factors push up the amount of money changing hands from the online auction, that ended 10 days ago.
First, community members donated items that raised an additional $3,000.
And even more generously, Richard and Pam Smith, who own Liberty stations at Mountain Top, Frye’s Flat and Capon Bridge, gave each of the 54 exhibitors $200.
Add those amounts and suddenly the total tops $76,000 — not quite 2019, but ahead of 2018’s $73,007.
“We should be astonished by that, said FFA adviser Isaac Lewis. “It’s not support you’re going to see everywhere.”
John Lockhart, another FFA adviser, noted that 86 different buyers ended up with products, which were being sliced and delivered this week.
That includes fresh-picked substitute egg dozens. The prizes were awarded to the eggs submitted in March, just prior to the scheduled sale date of March 14 at the Augusta Fire Hall.
But Gov. Jim Justice closed schools the day before, and along with it canceled all school-related activities.
That threw the 2020 ham, bacon and egg sale into limbo, solved only by an online auction from noon Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 1-3.
The 56-hour auction at cowbuyer.com came off without a hitch, but a lot of nervous anticipation.
“I was monitoring most of the night because I wanted to see what my stuff was going for,” Alkire said.
First-time exhibitor Angela Fagga took a more relaxed approach.
“I checked it maybe twice a day,” she said. “I wasn’t like text me every 10 minutes.”
Fagga was the reserve premier exhibitor for the sale behind premier exhibitor Nicole McManamay. The award was instituted this year for the FFA members who did the best all around.
“It definitely surprised me,” McManamay said about learning of her award.
Online auctioning may be back again in late summer — if the pandemic lingers and if the county fair is held the last week of July.
The livestock auction on Saturday of fair week could go online to avoid crowd conditions, Lewis said.
