As a former smoker I know what it’s like to want to smoke, to know that comfort of inhaling that nicotine.
Having said that, it has been 38 years since I last lit up a cigarette. And trust me, I don’t miss it.
Unfortunately, I have several friends who are now vaping and unfortunately several friends who are not vapers whose adult children are vaping.
Now, I’m not an expert on the topic, but I can read, and what I’m reading says that vaping is more dangerous then smoking.
The sad thing is that when I was talking to my grandson, he went online and showed me a video produced by some jerk (and I mean that) who was probably in his early 20s that showed how he had run a test comparing vaping and cigarettes.
His test used a wad of cotton for the cigarettes and one for the vaping. Then he drew the smoke from both the vaping and cigarettes through these cotton wads multiple times. I believe it was the equivalent of 1 or 2 packs of cigarettes.
His results were based on the fact that when he was finished, the cotton from the cigarettes had left a filthy residue on the cotton and the vaping did not.
What bothers me most about this is that this is what our young people rely on for intelligent (not) research.
I was also informed that the worst thing about vaping was that it induced moisture into the lungs and that the body would absorb it naturally.
Now again, I’m no doctor; and I know that we use humidifiers in the winter to inject moisture in the air. And that we need to have a certain amount of moisture to keep from dying out.
But there are scientific studies that show that we need additional moisture because the heat dries things out.
So having said all this I have spoken with a couple of friends who are doctors and nurses and they said that anytime you introduce something into the lungs that is not natural like smoke from a cigarette or moisture from a vaping mechanism that is laced with nicotine or artificial flavoring you run the risk of damaging your lungs. And creating other health problems.
For those of us who smoked, we remember the controversy over cigarettes that began in the seventies and eighties. During the ’60s and ’70s, nearly 42 percent of the population smoked, including myself.
And as the government began making the public aware of the risk of smoking, the cigarette companies launched their own campaigns to combat the bad press. They even came out with light cigarettes, which did not deliver lower nicotine, but the ads made people believe they did.
Then there was the controversy over second-hand smoke, and reports that people were getting cancer and dying because of it. And again, the tobacco industry fought back.
Now we have vaping, and the vaping industry is fighting back. Why? Follow the money.
The ads and marketing that came out when vaping started was that vaping was safer, and history seems to be repeating itself. The industry is a multi-billion-dollar-a-year business, and they apparently don’t care who gets hurt or what the long-term dangers are; all they care about is the almighty dollar.
Every day there are more and more people being added to the list of those with medical issues due to vaping.
Three quotes from Johns Hopkins University: 1) “Both e-cigarettes and regular cigarettes contain nicotine, which research suggests may be as addictive as heroin and cocaine.”
2) “A recent study found that most people who intended to use e-cigarettes to kick the nicotine habit ended up continuing to smoke both traditional and e-cigarettes.”
3) “Among youth, e-cigarettes are more popular than any traditional tobacco product. In 2015, the U.S. surgeon general reported that e-cigarette use among high school students had increased by 900 percent, and 40 percent of young e-cigarette users had never smoked regular tobacco.”
My bottom line: vaping is not healthy, and don’t believe the lie that it is better than smoking cigarettes.
And the choice is ultimately yours. Choose wisely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.