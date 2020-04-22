7th case recorded
Dept. declares 1 recovered
Hampshire County suffered its 1st fatality from the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday.
Authorities identified the victim as a 69-year-old man who had been hospitalized since he was diagnosed with the respiratory disease.
But no other details were released — neither the area of the county he called home nor the hospital where he was cared for in his last days. Area hospital officials were equally tight-lipped in the name of patient privacy.
On Tuesday, the county announced a1 new case of the virus, bringing the total to 7.
But, County Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker said, 2 patients are now considered recovered, meaning they don’t exhibit any symptoms of the illness and went 3 days without a fever.
“We have 4 active cases,” she said. None require hospitalization and all are being monitored at home. Shoemaker said people the 4 patients have had contact with are also being monitored daily.
With residents and businesses in the county under strict social-distancing guidelines, the Health Department has focused its attention on carrying out Gov. Jim Justice’s order from late last week to test all nursing home residents and staff.
Shoemaker said testing will begin within the week at Hampshire Center on Sunrise Summit and Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s long-term care unit, the only 2 nursing homes in the county.
Tests will be administered to about 135 residents and staff at Hampshire Center and about another 50 at HMH, she estimated.
“The nursing homes are working out their processes now,” she said.
Last week the County Commission put in place restrictions that call for residents to leave their home only when absolutely necessary.
Six-foot social distancing is to be maintained, and acceptable group size has been reduced to no more than 5 people. So long as these rules are observed, outdoor exercise is still allowed.
The maximum number of people (including employees) present in a grocery store is limited to 3 people per 1,000 square feet, and no more than 2 people per 1,000 square feet for most other businesses.
Hotels and motels must rent rooms for a minimum of 14 days, covering the quarantine period, except when renting to health care or other essential workers.
The sheriff and local law enforcement officers have been authorized to assist in enforcement of these regulations.
