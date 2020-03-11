Drier, warmer weather worries orchardists, pleases planters
The same weather is drawing 2 decidedly different reactions from agricultural producers here.
Hampshire County’s warmer-than-usual winter has hay and other ground-crop farmers salivating at the prospects for an early start to spring.
“We spread some fertilizer in February and that hasn’t happened the last few years,” said Terry Crouse, manager of the Southern States in Romney.
But the same warm-up we’re experiencing – with more on the horizon – has agricultural extension agent Candace DeLong worrying about the county’s orchards.
“It’s really bad because we could lose the buds,” she said. “If they start blooming, they get really sensitive to cold.”
February stayed winter-like enough to satisfy Garry Shanholtz, whose large orchard flanks Jersey Mountain Road.
Orchardists want their fruit-bearing trees to stay dormant for a while.
“If you get warm weather about any time after Valentine’s Day it will start that process of those trees getting going and there’s not holding back once they get going,” Eli Cook of Spring Valley Orchards told the Review last year.
Once the dormancy ends, the trees will bloom in about 30 days. Orchard owners around the area want that process to hold off as long as possible because freezes can still occur into the middle of May.
Weather.com predicts an early spring, which doesn’t officially arrive until next Thursday, March 19. Temperatures here are expected to push into the 50s or 60s every day until then.
Even the April showers look to be arriving early, with rain in the forecast for 6 of the next 9 days.
Meteorologist Derek Bowen with WDVM Channel 25 in Hagerstown says the April showers will bring May flowers and then some this year.
“The Climate Prediction Center suggests at- or above-average rainfall will fall over for the next 2 to 3 months,” he said.
Bowen said forecasting models foresee a hotter-than-normal summer here.
Conditions in Hampshire County, and up and down the South Branch River Valley, are much improved over the last 2 springs.
2018 saw record rainfall here – 58.09 inches recorded in Romney. That prevented many farmers from getting in their usual crops of hay to feed their cattle.
Frustratingly, 2018’s sogginess carried over into the spring of 2019.
“If it quit raining tomorrow,” a farmer told Crouse at this time last year, “it would be a least 8 weeks before I could drive across my field with a tractor.”
The wet 2018 and 2019 planting season pushed up fertilizer costs and limited their availability here.
But the current mild stretch has a couple of benefits for farmers. It has pushed fertilizer prices down and provided conditions that are good for spreading the stuff.
“Fertilizer prices are about 10 percent lower than last growing season,” Crouse said, “although that could change.”
Prices here are dependent on demand, not just here, but around the globe.
“Worldwide, there’s less demand right now,” Crouse noted. “Once the guys in the Midwest decide how many millions of acres they’re going to plant, the price of fertilizer could go up. It could be up 5 or 6 percent.”
