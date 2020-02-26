Local voters will have 2 chances to meet some candidates in the next 10 days.
On Friday, the conservative We the People of Hampshire County has a school board candidate forum for its twice-a-month meeting. All 3 hopefuls have promised to attend.
The session begins at 7 p.m. at The Bank of Romney community building, 165 E. Main St., Romney.
Eight days later, on Saturday, March 8, the Democratic Party of Hampshire County is hosting a meet-and-greet for candidates at the South Branch Inn.
State, national and local Democratic candidates — including the 2-way race for the Democratic nomination for prosecutor — are invited along with nonpartisan candidates for school board, conservation district supervisor and magistrate.
The event begins at 3 with refreshments, with speeches starting at 4.
* * *
The Legislature is considering a bill that will make county prosecutor a nonpartisan office. The bill passed the State Senate on a 30-4 vote last week and is now in the House of Delegates.
* * *
The Review is compiling video interviews with all local candidates. They will be available on our website and our YouTube channel in late March.
* * *
Voters in West Virginia’s May 12 primary will need some extra time to study the candidates before going to the ballot box.
The Secretary of State’s Office said it certified the slate of candidates, including 18 for president and 12 for governor. The deadline for the list to be certified came and went last week.
It’s a whopper, among the biggest ever.
Among the 12 Democrats on the ballot for president are former Vice President Joe Biden, ex-South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, ex-New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg and philanthropist Tom Steyer.
President Donald Trump is among 6 Republicans on the ballot. Trump won nearly 70 percent of the state’s vote against Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship is running for president from the Constitution Party in at least 3 other states but is not on the ballot in West Virginia. He spent a year in federal prison for misdemeanor safety violations related to a 2010 explosion that killed 29 miners at the Upper Big Branch Mine in southern West Virginia.
Secretary of State records show the number of presidential candidates matches the 18 who ran in 1988. There were 17 candidates 4 years ago.
Presidential primaries in West Virginia can be unpredictable. In 2012, Texas inmate Keith Judd won 41 percent of the vote running against President Barack Obama in the Democratic primary.
The 2020 candidates for governor including incumbent Republican Jim Justice and 6 others from the GOP, along with 5 Democrats.
One of Justice’s GOP opponents is former Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher, who was forced out by Justice in 2018 after numerous complaints about poor management of a housing assistance program for 2016 flood victims.
The 12 gubernatorial hopefuls are the most since 18 sought the office in 2004.
There also are races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state auditor, treasurer, agriculture commissioner, secretary of state, the state Supreme Court and both houses of the legislature.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito faces 2 Republican challengers. Former state Sen. Richard Ojeda is among 3 Democratic candidates.
There are 10 candidates for 3 Supreme Court races. Two incumbents are seeking office again, while incumbent Justice Margaret Workman is retiring.
Judicial elections in West Virginia became nonpartisan in 2016.
Early voting in West Virginia begins April 29. The deadline to register to vote is April 21.
