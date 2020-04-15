Although cloth masks are the new must-have accessories when leaving the home, it doesn’t mean you need to wash your hands of coronavirus worries.
While the CDC recommends that anyone who leaves their home should be wearing a face covering, it’s important to know the best way to protect yourself and others.
One of the top things to remember when donning a mask is that the main purpose is to protect other people from you, not the other way around.
“At this point, research is very limited to support these masks as a way to protect the wearer from COVID-19,” said Kim Rosa, Infection Control Preventionist with Valley Health. “They do serve an important function in infection prevention though, as a means of source control.”
The way that these masks can help minimize the spread of the disease is through preventing the droplets from the wearer (that might come from coughing, sneezing or even just talking) from escaping into the air. The more people that wear these masks in the community, then the lower the incidence of spread as far as source control.
The recommendations for hand washing and social distancing don’t get thrown out of the window, just because you are wearing a mask. Putting on and taking off the masks correctly are also necessary.
“When removing a mask, it should be removed using the straps, not by touching the front of the mask, which could be contaminated,” said Rosa. “It is important for people to wash their hands before and after putting on their masks. They should also store it in a way to prevent surface contamination and disinfect these areas regularly.”
Another key point to remember when wearing a cloth covering is to, just like if you weren’t wearing one, avoid touching your face.
“I see a lot of people touching their masks while wearing them, particularly at the grocery store,” noted Rosa. “They are touching item after item in the store and then touching their masks or face. This is a risk for self-contamination.”
Just because you might have a mask, it doesn’t mean that it will be 100% effective at stopping the spread of the virus, especially if you overlook social distancing protocol.
“I find that many people are focusing very heavily on the masks, which are very important, but then are forgetting about the contact spread,” Rosa said.
Additionally, having a mask and wearing it daily will do you no good if you don’t wash the mask itself. While the CDC recommends washing the mask “routinely” depending on the frequency that you wear it, Rosa explained what the Valley Health folks are doing as far as keeping their masks clean.
“We are washing ours in hot water at the end of each day,” she said. “The cross-contamination is a very real risk.”
Masks can be washed in a washing machine with regular detergent or hand-washed, but either way, washing the masks is a step that cannot be overlooked.
While these masks worn by the general public can help limit the spread of the disease, it’s still paramount to continue following the other recommendations and guidelines from the CDC, WHO and local health organizations and not fall into a false sense of security. Masks don’t immediately mark you safe from the virus. It’s still important to remember to not touch your face, to stay a safe distance from others, to keep your hands washed and be mindful of cross-contamination when wearing the masks.
“It’s just an additional safety measure,” Rosa explained. “These masks are not considered PPE (personal protective equipment) and aren’t a foolproof way to protect oneself, but they are better than nothing.”
