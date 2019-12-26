I was channel surfing real early the other morning and landed on a local station and stopped to listen to the “Reporter’s Notebook” only because they were talking about Christmas.
They started with artificial tree vs real and that it doesn’t have any real environmental impact. Christmas lights and whether to use old lights or new LED and yada, yada, yada.
But – and let me state that the following are my views – she started to say things that have got to be made up or are not something that would happen in the world I live in and I dare say probably not yours either. And even funnier to me is she gave advice on thing we should do.
First comment that she made, and I can’t imagine it happening in our world: Buying an artificial tree and throwing it away every year because you don’t want to store it and then buying a new one the next year.
Seriously? We bought a really nice artificial tree for several reasons, but the 2 primary reasons were the mess from a real tree and the repeated cost. As I said, we purchased a nice tree and have used it for around 15 years and unless you walk up to it and touch it you can’t tell it’s fake.
Why on earth would you throw it away?
Another comment; that we produce 25 percent more trash between Thanksgiving and Christmas. And that we should think about not using Christmas paper. She said that we should think about just using the boxes that the gifts are delivered in. Or use old maps and newspapers to wrap the gifts.
I am somewhat of an ecology person, but 25 percent? OK, so on Christmas Day we usually have about one large black trash bag worth of Christmas paper to throw away. If the average household of 4 produces 4 bags per week and we have 4 weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, then 25 percent more of 16 bags would be 4, not 1.
Then she gave another brilliant piece of advice: we should put our Christmas lights on a timer so that we don’t waist electricity and because “our neighbors might not like to see our lights on all night.” First off, I always use a timer; second, my neighbors can’t see my lights.
And last but not least and to me the most insane comment, was – and here’s the fun part “according to Climate Control Central” – that we throw away between 30 and 40 percent of our holiday food.
And she proceeded to instruct us on ways not to throw food away. The funniest for me was “we should create a grocery list before we shop.” No offense, but this early-30-something-year-old young lady can’t be living in the same world we do.
I don’t know anyone who goes out and flies by the seat of their pants to purchase a holiday meal. We all create a list.
And around my house there is always food left over and some of it is deliberate. Everyone gets a care package to take home. And I love eating leftovers.
I can almost guarantee that none of you who read this, take all the food you worked hard to purchase and prepare and throw it out. Again, not in my world would we ever throw away food at a 30- to 40-percent rate.
And then she proceeded to tell people how to shop and what to do if you have leftovers.
Sometimes I wonder how they pick the people who they put on air to talk to other adults.
Now let’s get down to the reason for the season. It’s Christmas and for many of us we are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.
It’s an opportunity to come together and spend time with family, friends and neighbors. It’s a time to break bread, talk and laugh and just give thanks for another year together.
It’s all about family. There are many who are less fortunate then we are and I hope that you have already or will take time to give to those less fortunate even after Christmas is over.
Have a blessed and wonderful Christmas and New Year. And remember the reason for the season is Jesus Christ.
Merry Christmas.
