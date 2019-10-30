SLANESVILLE — At their meeting on Monday night, the Hampshire County Board of Education decided to take no action regarding the potential removal of Albert Gallatin from next year’s football schedule in the wake of the assault at the end of the Hampshire-AG game on Oct. 11.
Making the decision to change the schedule involves the consideration of the 2-year contract that HHS made with AG. According to Trey Stewart, HHS athletic director, breaking that contract on one side could be costly.
“Normally, if you void the contract on one side, if it’s not a mutual agreement, it’s a $5,000 fine,” Stewart explained. “So we certainly don’t want to take on a $5,000 fine, but certainly we don’t want to put our kids in a situation that isn’t safe.”
Stewart and Trojan football coach Aaron Rule explained to the BOE that the Hampshire-AG game on Oct. 11 was no different than any other Friday night game until the incident happened, and Rule added that a tense playing environment is common, with college rivalries playing under these conditions often.
“Varsity football is very much a jigsaw puzzle,” said Stewart. “One schedule switch can affect 3 or 4 schools.”
Stewart also pointed out that an incident like this one, out of the blue, was a one-time event.
“This kid made an isolated decision to do this,” Stewart said. “If [HHS] had a kid who made a poor decision to do something of that nature, certainly it doesn’t reflect how we coach our kids, how we teach our kids or how we go about the game of football, or any sport.”
While there are several points to take into consideration about this decision, one of the most important points is how the athletes feel.
“They want to play football. After that incident, not one time did one of my kids come and say, ‘Coach, we shouldn’t play them again next year,’” said Rule. “I hope that after this offseason and this last game that they’re hungry enough and that they want to win every game next year regardless of who it is we’re playing.”
Board member Bernie Hott noted that in the past, the BOE has never interfered with decisions regarding the scheduling of athletic events, and that that shouldn’t start now, leaving the decision in the hands of the athletic staff at HHS.
“I look at it as your all’s decision,” said president Debbie Champ. “I take confidence in the fact that you guys are not going to put our students and our athletes in a risky situation.”
The BOE agreed to take no action, leaving the scheduling decisions in the hands of Stewart and Rule.
“I know things are rough and that this isn’t the year we wanted,” Stewart said. “I have every ounce of faith in Coach Rule. It’s going to improve. We need the county’s support, the parents’ support, the board’s support and everybody to trust the process and know that we are rebuilding. It is going to get better. We will make sure of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.