CAPON BRIDGE — Conditions at Capon Bridge’s sewer plant are “not 100 percent,” according to sewer plant operator Travis Garcia, but they have “absolutely” gotten better since he was hired last August.
The improvement may be attributable to the town’s revised sewer ordinance, which sets new requirements for grease traps and requires proof that they are being regularly emptied — without which grease could overflow into the sewer.
An examination of grease trap pumping records submitted to the town as of the middle of last week showed not all establishments had submitted the required documentation, even though it was due by July 1, and reminders were sent.
Among those yet to submit records is the Capon Bridge Middle School. The only CBMS record in the town’s files dates from January 2017, showing the school has a 1,500-gallon tank from which 100 gallons was pumped.
Garcia inspected the middle school’s grease trap in July, after the break in a line leading to the school’s grease trap was discovered, and said it appeared to be “all clean inside” with no sign of grease.
He pointed out no matter what the impact of problems at the middle school, at least some grease contamination came from across the river, judged by the grease built up in the pump handling wastewater from the east side of town.
Garcia could not discuss how the town justified grease trap sizes demanded of different institutions — all done before his time. He did point out that the town’s requirements are based solely on “what’s in the kitchen,” and not on its use.
Asked why a 500-gallon grease trap was required for the Sherrard Auction House kitchen, which had just one small sink for hand-washing, Garcia said he could not comment on this because he had not seen the kitchen in question.
He did say any place scoring less than an 8 on the Department of Health and Human Services’ grease-trap sizing form specified by the town ordinance should be able to use an under-the-sink unit rather than an in-ground tank.
All the town’s inspections were done before Garcia was hired last August. He has lacked time for the monthly inspections he would like to do, but the town hired a part-time worker to help him last week.
The files he has inherited cover 9 “food service establishments,” along with a few other places, including the car wash and one of the town’s 2 Laundromats.
There are no files for the old middle school now leased to Parks and Recreation or for any of the town’s churches. At least one church is on Garcia’s list of places to be inspected, he said.
The town has no intention of making any changes whatsoever in its sewer ordinance, acting Mayor Laura Turner read from a statement at last week’s Town Council meeting, in which she asserted that “there is nothing in the Town’s ordinance that is unique or overly stringent as compared to others in the state.”
A search through the codified ordinances of the 32 West Virginia cities and towns included in American Legal Publishing’s online database gave reason to question this, though the town’s stringency may be more a matter of application than of content.
Opposition from local businesses has charged that the DHHR form has been misapplied. Businesses already believing they were in full compliance with DHHR standards were forced to take expensive additional measures.
Garcia’s plans to do inspections should give a chance to explain or correct assessments, and could do a lot to quiet opposition.
Turner did not indicate what other ordinances the town was aware of when drafting the sewer ordinance — done before she was appointed to town office. No other examples were found in the ALP database or elsewhere of West Virginia municipalities using DHHR standards or basing requirements solely on kitchen fixtures, whether food is prepared or not.
About a third (11) of the towns in the ALP database had no grease trap requirements at all. This is also true of Romney, where Mayor Beverly Keadle says they rely on the county health department to impose DHHR requirements on anyone licensing a commercial kitchen.
The remaining 21 towns have some requirements for grease traps, about 15 of them using strikingly similar language. These towns require grease traps when judged necessary, without specifying criteria for determining need, an approach that would allow imposing grease control requirements on non-profits not subject to health department inspection. o
