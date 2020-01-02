A high-speed chase across the back roads between Augusta and Slanesville on Christmas Eve ended in a crash and the arrest of the teenage driver.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the 16-year-old, who appeared in magistrate court and was released to his parents.
The chase began shortly after 5 p.m. when Deputy Austin Shockey observed the vehicle speeding on the Bloomery Pike.
Shockey attempted to initiate a stop, but the car sped off at speeds nearing 80 mph. The deputy gave chase, putting on his flashers and sirens.
They wove through traffic on Route 29 at speeds that reached 110 mph. The teen nearly hit another vehicle as he turned onto Hickory Corner Road, police said.
The chase continued across Zion Church Road and onto Gibbons Run Road, where the teen crashed.
Neither the driver nor the 2 teens riding with him initially complied with orders, police said, before getting out of the vehicle.
Shockey took possession of a loaded 9mm pistol thrown from the wrecked vehicle. Authorities said none of the 3 were injured significantly. The passengers were not arrested.
