CHARLESTON — One of Hampshire County’s 2 state senators is missing the start of the 2020 legislative session today as he recovers from a traffic accident Saturday.
Craig Blair, who chairs the State Senate Finance Committee, broke his nose and dislocated his hip in the accident on Charleston’s south side as he returned to his capitol office from a sandwich shop.
“I can’t move right now. I can’t get up and move,” The Berkeley County Republican told MetroNews Monday from his room at Charleston Area Medical Center’s General Hospital.
Blair was in Charleston preparing for the session when he ran to Subway for a sandwich. On his return trip to his capitol office around 1:30 p.m., he had his Ford F-150 pickup on 36th Street, a one-way street over the Kanawha River that also empties onto I-64 when a vehicle in the right lane cut him off while trying to turn left without a turn signal.
“They’re turning and I see them turning and I’m turning to avoid T-boning them,” Blair said.
Blair wound up taking the worst of it when he hit a concrete barrier. The police report says the front end of the F150 sustained heavy damage and had to be towed away.
Nobody else was hurt and the other vehicle didn’t even have to be towed.
From his hospital bed, Blair had advice for the state’s highway engineers.
“They need to put those white posts up on that bridge so people can’t make cross traffic left turns there.” He said.
Blair underwent surgery Monday.
Blair, 60, owns a small business in the Martinsburg area. He was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2002 and then was elected to the Senate in 2012. He was named chairman of the Senate Finance Committee in 2017.
He got a tuna sandwich at the hospital to replace the one he lost. Both Republicans and Democrats have wished him a speedy recovery. Senate President Mitch Carmichael stopped in to see him on Sunday evening while he was on the phone.
“All the texts and emails and phone calls from Republicans, Democrats, everybody has been tremendous,” Blair said. “I like everybody. We can fight over the issues but we’re all still West Virginians.”
During a panel discussion on Friday, the day before the wreck, Blair had said his goal was to get a balanced budget out by the end of the 60-day legislative session.
From his hospital bed, he said that’s still likely to happen because Finance staff has been working diligently and because he’s been able to plan ahead with House Finance Chairman Eric Householder, another Republican from Martinsburg.
“I’m counting on it. May not happen, but you’ve got to have goals. Goal is to get it out,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.