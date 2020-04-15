Order limits groups to 5
Stores must restrict customers
ROMNEY — New COVID-19 preventative measures including limits on occupancy for places of business were imposed on Hampshire County residents at yesterday’s county commission meeting, at the suggestion of the county health department.
Commission president Bob Hott pointed out the county is surrounded by hot spots, and the commissioners do not want Hampshire County to become a hot spot too.
Hampshire County will therefore be imposing the same measures Governor Justice recently imposed on counties designated as “hot spots,” as a precautionary measure.
These measures call for all citizens to shelter in place to the greatest extent possible, health department administrator Stephanie Shoemaker announced, leaving their homes only when absolutely necessary.
The 6-foot social distancing imposed earlier is to be maintained, and acceptable group size has been reduced to no more than 5 people. So long as these rules are observed, outdoor exercise is still allowed.
The maximum number of people (including employees) present in a grocery store is limited to 2.5 people per 1,000 thousand square feet, and no more than 2 people per 1,000 square feet for most other businesses.
Hotels and motels must rent rooms for a minimum of 14 days, covering the quarantine period, except when renting to health care or other essential workers.
The sheriff and local law enforcement officers have been authorized to assist in enforcement of these regulations, which can be found on the health department website at www.hampshirecountyhealthdepartment.com.
County health officer Dr. Thomas Daugherty praised the county’s citizens for the cooperation and the patience they have shown thus far. “We’re all getting tired of it - but understand it’s not over,” he added, voicing fears of a “bounce” in COVID-19 statistics if measures are relaxed now.
Others present, including Sheriff John Alkire and Assessor Norma Wagoner, reported local people had been understanding. Hott said the only complaint he had received came from people from out of state unhappy with how building permits were being handled.
The commission approved the new measures unanimously, though Commissioner Brian Eglinger commented that in his opinion they were “short-term solutions.”
“We can only run from it for so long,” he said, suggesting that “sometimes you have to change your game plan.”
County clerk Eric Strite reported that planning for the election is going forward, with the biggest change allowing for “no excuse” absentee voting. The secretary of state has reported they expect a third of the voters or more to use absentee ballots.
The county has ordered 130 absentee ballots and mailed out absentee ballot request forms to voters last Friday.
The ballots will still give the May 12 date since they were printed before the governor moved the election to June 9.
The county will offer in-person early voting, as well as in-person voting on Election Day, though Strite anticipates they may have to consolidate some precincts due to a shortage of poll workers.
Sheriff John Alkire noted that the state has extended the deadline for tax payments to the end of April, though notices his office has mailed out say “delinquent” because they were printed before the deadline was extended. He added that it is possible the deadline may be extended even further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.