The Monongalia County Health Department and Sundale Long-Term Care, today confirmed an 89-year old female from Monongalia County has died as a result of COVID-19.
To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released.
“We offer our deepest sympathy as both the family and our state grieves another loss due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 9, 2020, there have been 12,934 residents tested for COVID-19, with 485 positive, 12,449 negative and four deaths.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.
CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (73), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (14), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (41), Kanawha (70), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (29), Marshall (5), Mason (7), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (74), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), *Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).
