1CHARLESTON — West Virginia schools superintendent Steven Paine stepped down from the post last week to take care of a family member with a serious medical issue.
The state Board of Education held an emergency meeting to accept the retirement of Paine and appoint his interim successor, Clayton Burch, who had been serving as associate superintendent. Burch will act as superintendent as the board continues its search for Paine’s replacement, according to a statement from the education department.
Paine earlier this month announced he would be leaving the position by June or sooner depending on when his replacement was picked. In a letter to the school board Friday, Paine said he needed to retire immediately to devote his full attention to his ill family member.
Burch, who will make a $233,000 salary in his new role, was previously the state’s interim commerce secretary and acting secretary for the department of education and the arts.
Paine leaves the post following two teacher walkouts in the past two years, with one credited with sparking a wave of teacher unrest in multiple states.
Paine joined the department in 2003 and was the state’s deputy schools superintendent before taking on the top role between 2005 and 2011. He returned as superintendent in 2017 and is the state’s 31st superintendent of schools.
Marshall OKs
buying 3 planes for planned aviation
program
2HUNTINGTON — Marshall University has approved the purchase of three airplanes for its planned aviation degree program.
The Marshall Board of Governors gave the go-ahead last week for the purchase of two $500,000 airplanes for student training that have parachutes for use in an emergency, along with a $175,000 plane with cable controls used for teaching spin maneuvers, the university said in a news release.
The university also plans to buy additional start-up equipment, including simulators.
Marshall plans to offer two new degrees in aviation sciences to train commercial airplane and helicopter pilots at its South Charleston campus.
