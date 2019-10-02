SUNRISE SUMMIT — Homecoming is just two days away and Hampshire High has the spirit.
Cheerleaders decked out the hallways over the weekend and Monday had a door-decorating contest.
Each day, students are dressing to a different theme. Tuesday brought class color day — purple for teachers, black for seniors, blue for juniors, yellow for sophomores and pink for freshmen.
Today (Wednesday), students could choose between dressing as hippies or in camo/hillbilly garb.
Thursday is tourist/beach day.
Friday, of course, is green-and-white day, with a pep rally during 8th and 9th periods. Students will also be allowed to decorate their cars if they sign up by this Friday.
The Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned at halftime from among the senior candidates.
The homecoming game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday night at Rannells Field against archrival Keyser.
