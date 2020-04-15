The Associated Press
1CHARLESTON — West Virginia has one of the country’s lowest participation rates in the 2020 census.
Data compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau shows only about a third of West Virginia households have responded to the head count as of Thursday, putting the state as third worst behind only Alaska and Puerto Rico.
About a month into the census effort, the national response rate is about half of all households with Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan leading the pack with over 50% return rates.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice and other state officials have repeatedly urged residents to fill out the once-in-a-decade census forms.
“Federal funding to state and local communities, congressional representation, economic development grants, business recruitment, rural broadband investment, health centers, fire departments, Medicaid, highways, and a number of other programs depend on accurate counting of people within our state,” Secretary of State Mac Warner said.
The state will also use census data to redraw congressional and state legislative districts in 2021.
The Census Bureau’s suspension of field operations between mid-March and mid-April due to the spread of the new coronavirus may be affecting response rates. And besides causing the delay in field operations, the outbreak is keeping advocacy and civic groups from conducting face-to-face outreach, which is considered the most effective way of encouraging participation.
People can respond to the census online, by phone or by mail.
Berkeley Earth Day art exhibit moving
to the web
2MARTINSBURG — The Berkeley Arts Council is moving its annual Earth Day art exhibition online.
The council said the 10th annual Art and Earth juried exhibit can be viewed on the Berkeley arts website.
The 42 works include drawings, ceramics, metals, paintings and more. Thirty-nine artists contributed to the “My Art My World’’ theme, the council said.
Purchases can be made by emailing the council or calling the number on its website. The Berkeley Art Works Gallery is closed until at least the end of April.
Marshall
University
announces refunds for unused
dorm time
3HUNTINGTON — Marshall University students who aren’t spending time in their dorms as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will receive refunds, the school announced.
Refunds are expected to be made by April 29. Students will be notified if the date changes.
Students with housing contracts but who didn’t stay on campus during the online classes period will receive 37.5% of their spring semester housing charges, The Herald-Dispatch reported Sunday.
Similar refunds will be made for parking passes, recreation center fees and unused meal plans.
With classes still being taught but in a different way, tuition will not be prorated.
“Even after these adjustments to your accounts, I know many of you may still have unmet needs,’’ university President Jerome Gilbert said. ``The Marshall University Foundation has a Student Emergency Fund to which many of our loyal alumni and supporters have generously contributed.’’
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Sunday that 611 people had tested positive for the virus, and eight people had died. There have been 16,257 residents tested for the virus, and 15,646 were negative.
The latest deaths included an 82-year old woman from Wayne County with underlying health conditions, a 25-year-old man from Logan County and an 80-year-old woman from Monongalia County.
Most people who contract COVID-19 have mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization. The risk of death is greater for older adults and people with other health problems.
Colleges set up
emergency funds
for students
4MORGANTOWN — At least two West Virginia colleges have set up emergency assistance programs to financially help students during the coronavirus pandemic.
West Virginia University and West Virginia State University both announced their programs last week and said they’re trying to help students who’ve taken financial hits to continue their education.
West Virginia State University students must been in good standing with the school and can apply for the funds on the college’s website.
WVU said it’s working to identify students who would need help from its fund, including the more than 4,000 students employed by the school but not covered under federal aid programs. The money will be doled out through the school’s nonprofit.
WVU moving
summer classes
online
5MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has canceled in-person classes through the summer because of the coronavirus, college President Gordon Gee announced last week.
College officials are working to figure out which summer courses can be made available online and will automatically enroll registered students in the courses.
Students will be notified if their classes are moving online or being rescheduled to a different term, Gee wrote in a letter to students.
WVU is also canceling all events and sports camps until at least June 30.
Man charged after ATV chase
6KINGWOOD — A West Virginia man was jailed on gun and drug charges after a wild ATV chase ended when he crashed into a creek, according to news sources.
Authorities said Billy Joe Nelder, 35, took off on his ATV as soon as Preston County sheriff’s deputies pulled up behind him and zipped around corners until flipping the vehicle into a creek in Kingwood, a National Guard facility.
The deputies found three bags of methamphetamine on Nelder, as well as an illegal firearm. He also had a set of scales, multiple SIM cards, three throwing knives and a container with six bullets, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the station.
Nelder is being held on a $100,000 bond. A court clerk said Nelder has not yet been assigned an attorney.
Authorities try to ID remains found near Appalachian Trail
7HARPERS FERRY — Authorities are trying to identify human remains located in West Virginia near the Appalachian Trail.
The remains were recovered after a tree-trimming service reported finding a human skull in the Harpers Ferry area of Jefferson County, news outlets reported, citing a statement from West Virginia State Police.
The person was wearing a blue Montgomery Ward dress shirt, a red jacket with a stripe, white Puma shoes and a necklace with an image of Saint Mary, police said.
The investigation is continuing. No further information was immediately released.
