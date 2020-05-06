ROMNEY — An extensive list of personnel items was on the docket for Monday night’s school board meeting, though after a lengthy executive session the decision to approve these items was pushed until the next meeting.
Among these personnel items was the appointment of Michael Dufrene as HHS principal, the transfer and employment of special education teachers at several of the elementary schools and a head football coach at Romney Middle School.
After the board returned to regular session, a 4-1 vote resulted in all personnel decisions to be tabled until the next meeting. Board vice president Ed Morgan was alone in voting to make the decision Monday night.
Other points that were discussed at the meeting were bump-up days for the elementary and middle schools that might have been overshadowed by the discussion of the high school graduation.
Morgan began the bump-up discussion, saying, “Maybe this has been overlooked by other monumental things, but we have a lot of bump-up days for the kids: kindergarten graduations, 5th grade graduations,” he said. “I’ve talked to some of the kids leaving the middle schools and going to high school and they are terrified.”
Superintendent Jeff Pancione responded that he instructed the principals to begin considering the course of action for these bump-up days.
“I’m going to leave it up to the principals how they want to roll that out,” he said.
The idea of having students back in their grades for a couple of days at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year to engage in these bump-up activities was discussed at the meeting as well, though there has been no real direction from the state regarding these ideas.
Pancione noted that while many families place a high importance on the bump-up activities, there are others who are raring to get going on their next grade. “We just have a wide range of emotions with some of these students and parents,” Pancione explained.
The next school board meeting will be a special meeting (a work session) on May 11, followed by a regular meeting May 18.
