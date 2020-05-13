You might already have in your hands the paperwork you need to cast an absentee ballot in the June 12 election.
If you’ve already mailed back the absentee-ballot application that was sent to every registered voter last month, good for you.
If you haven’t, find it and submit it.
An absentee ballot is the surest way to be socially responsible in 2 ways. You’ll vote (yay!) and you’ll stay socially distanced, helping the fight against COVID-19.
The pandemic is supplying another reason to vote absentee. You’ll spare yourself potential headaches on Election Day.
You see, at this point less than a month away from Election Day, County Clerk Eric Strite isn’t sure he’ll have enough poll workers to conduct voting in every precinct in the county.
Oh, everyone will get to vote, but some precincts could be doubled up at a combined polling place. That inevitably creates longer lines and more hassles, no matter how experienced and efficient poll workers are.
COVID-19 is the reason every registered voter received an absentee-ballot application — one that already had fear of the virus filled in as a reason for requesting a ballot by mail.
It’s proving a popular option.
Strite said that as of Monday, more than 2,000 applications had been received and nearly 1,000 absentee ballots had already been returned.
By way of comparison, in other recent elections, Hampshire County has fewer than 150 people vote absentee.
You won’t be alone if you vote absentee — although you should be alone when you mark your ballot.
The process is easy. If you can’t find your absentee-ballot application, you can print one off from the secretary of state’s website, www.sos.wv.gov. Mail it in; wait for the ballot, cast your vote when it comes, and mail it back in.
That’s it; you’re done — and we’ll all be better off for it.
