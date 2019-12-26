ROMNEY — Starting next week some residents in Hampshire and 35 other counties will be required to work to receive federal food assistance.
The rule, pushed by the federal government and approved by the West Virginia Legislature in 2018, says abled-bodied adults without dependents either must work or be in school 20 hours a week to qualify for SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The 36 counties are the ones with the most work opportunity available, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. The other 19 counties, with the highest unemployment rates, must be added to the program by October 2022.
“The goal of this policy is to provide needed employment and training opportunities,” said Linda Watts, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families.
The new rules apply to SNAP recipients age 18 to 49 who have no dependent children. To maintain their SNAP benefits, they must either qualify for an exemption or “consistently” participate in a work or educational activity for a monthly average of 20 hours per week.
Those who don’t lose their SNAP benefits.
Besides the dependents, work or schooling requirement, other exemptions include: receiving unemployment compensation; regularly participating in a drug addiction or alcoholic treatment and rehabilitation program; caring for an incapacitated adult; medical certification as unfit for work; or receiving veteran disability income.
DHHR is partnering with WorkForce West Virginia to assist SNAP recipients who must meet the work requirement.
