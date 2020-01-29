CAPON BRIDGE — Many folks’ morning routine consists of rolling through McDonald’s or Sheetz to grab a cup of coffee. For the cost of that 1 cup of coffee, maybe 2 or 3 dollars, a paper bag can be filled with breakfast food for the Matthew’s Gift senior breakfast program.
Karen Trueblood, who organized the program in November 2018, wanted to honor her late son Matthew, who passed away in 2013, and the breakfast bags seemed like a simple way to touch the community, and the perfect way to honor her son’s memory.
Trueblood explained that the program has a simple premise: through donations, the organization can fill paper bags with an array of breakfast food, and these bags are delivered with the help of the Meals on Wheels in Hampshire County.
“[The bags] always have oatmeal, raisins, some kind of a fruit cup, protein bars, a juice, coffee, a teabag and hot cocoa,” Trueblood said. “That’s a lot for breakfast, but it’s all shelf-stable, so it can just stay on the shelf. If they don’t want to have it all for breakfast, it’s certainly an opportunity to hold onto it for another meal.”
Hampshire County Parks and Rec support the program by providing an unused classroom in the old Capon Bridge Middle School for storing the food items. Trueblood says that once a week, she and a couple volunteers pack the bags and bring them all down to the Romney Senior Center, where Meals on Wheels will grab the bags and deliver them along with the hot meal.
“It’s really nice to partner with them because it saves us the cost of travel,” Trueblood said. “Also, we know then that the food is going to the people who have already been processed here.”
The organization uses 100% of the monetary donations toward purchasing shelf-stable food to put in the bags. In-kind donations support the packaging, mailing and the label stickers that are placed on the bags. The program has no paid staff either; bags are packed by volunteers.
“This is basically a family nonprofit that we started,” Trueblood explained. “We do have support from people in the community, and then across the United States from our contacts we know. We’ve sent out brochures and put it out on Facebook. A lot of people knew our son, so we wanted to let them know, but not a lot of people locally know about the program.”
Trueblood’s son Matthew had an “infectious, happy personality” and was well known in the community. Due to complications at birth, Matthew developed some severe physical and developmental limitations, but he overcame countless obstacles throughout his life. He died unexpectedly at age 31 on Nov. 10, 2013, and the Matthew’s Gift program is a way that his family is honoring him and his generosity of spirit.
Because packing the bags doesn’t take too long, the sort of support that Trueblood and the other folks involved with the program are looking for is of a different kind. Trueblood broke down the costs, noting that $2 can fund 1 bag for 1 person. $50 can feed 25 people 1 breakfast each, and a donation of $150 can feed 75 people 1 breakfast each.
“If a church or organization or a business were to sponsor, we’d be able to put a sticker on the bags that said, ‘this meal is sponsored by…’” said Trueblood. “It’s not a hard organization to work with because a women’s group or a men’s group or a business could put up a box, like with Toys for Tots, and said, ‘bring in these donations.’”
The food items in the bags offer a breakfast variety, and overall offer a nutritious start to someone’s day. “We’re not trying to meet the day’s minimum requirements, but it’s a good start for a day, even if you don’t eat it all at breakfast,” said Trueblood.
For about the same price as the average cup of coffee, a bag can be filled with nutritious breakfast foods for a senior in the county who needs it. Trueblood said that in 2019, 3,700 breakfast meals were distributed.
“We were really impressed when we added up the numbers. It was a surprise to us,” Trueblood said. “We wanted to do something to honor Matthew and this was an idea and once it got started, we realized what an impact it was having. We’re pretty excited with it, and we’re looking forward to doing more with it this year.
