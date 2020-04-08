AUGUSTA — At least 1 Easter sunrise service will be held in person here this Sunday.
Or, at least, in vehicle.
Augusta will continue its yearly tradition of bringing area churches together for a community sunrise service at 7:30 a.m.
Its one concession to the COVID-19 pandemic and calls for social distancing is that it will be a drive-in service. Worshipers will stay in their cars — and can even leave the windows rolled up.
The drive-in service will take place at Hope Christian Church, Augusta, following the format the congregation has used for the last 3 weeks.
Loudspeakers are set up for prayers, readings, sermon, songs and announcements and an FM transmitter is also activated for people who set their radio dial to 107.9.
Augusta United Methodist is the lead church in putting together Sunday’s sunrise service. The Augusta Ruritans will be providing refreshments after the service.
If 7:30 a.m. is a little too early for you, Hope will have its own Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m.
