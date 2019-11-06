ROMNEY — Pamela Shockey Alabaugh found an old class ring in a laundromat when she was a kid, and now, after all this time, it has been returned to the daughter of its original owner.
Alabaugh found the ring in the old laundromat in Romney when it was next to the Tastee Freez.
“I was about 12 or 13, and it was in a dryer Mom had used,” Alabaugh said. “Mom and I would go there every Sunday. I gave it to her, and she put it away.”
About 2 weeks ago, Alabaugh’s mother, Mildred Zirk, got sick, and Alabaugh found the ring while going through her mother’s jewelry. She and her mother decided that the ring should go back to its original owner, so Alabaugh put a post in the Eye on Romney Facebook group asking if anyone knew who the owner could be, describing that the ring was a 1961 high school class ring with the initials JJO inside the band.
After over 50 comments on the post, it was clarified that the ring belonged to someone who went to Romney High School and that the initials on the band were not JJO as Alabaugh had originally thought, but JJQ. Comments revealed that several people in the Facebook group had Romney High School yearbooks from around 1961, and after searching through them, nailed down that the original owner was the late Judith Jean Queen who died in 2005. Her daughter, Terri Loy, was tagged in the comments on the post.
“Everyone put their thoughts together and found her,” Alabaugh said. “I’m just sorry the owner had passed away, but I’ll bet she is looking below and is very happy that her daughter has the ring.”
“I think she would be thrilled and overwhelmed that someone found it and kept it and with the help of social media wanted to find the owner,” said Loy. “Especially after all the years that have passed.”
Mildred Zirk, who put the ring away for safekeeping, passed away last Tuesday.
“She was so happy we found the owner of the ring,” Alabaugh said. “Things work out for a reason, I believe.”
