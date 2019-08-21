ROMNEY —Hampshire County schools continued their slow enrollment decline on opening day 2019.
Numbers were down in 6 of the 9 schools, including a combined 121 at 5 of the 6 elementary schools. Capon Bridge led the drop with 36, followed by Springfield-Green Spring, which lost 30 students — basically a quarter of last year’s enrollment — to stand at 94.
The smallest school, John J. Cornwell, declined to 76 students.
Only Hampshire High (+12), Romney Elementary (+4) and Capon Bridge Middle (+2) showed opening-day increases over 2018.
Hampshire High’s small increase to 910 students puts the school back on the bubble to play basketball in the state’s largest class in the 2020-21 season. Last year’s numbers projected it to be the largest school in Class 3A of a 4-class system.
The numbers don’t include pre-k students and are highly unofficial.
The decrease resumes the slide in enrollment that has plagued Hampshire Schools this decade. Lower enrollment in one school year turns into a decrease in state funding for the next year.
The funding formula is based on the county’s enrollment on the 1st school day of October. o
