Service was interrupted to Hampshire County’s 911 call center again Saturday — barely 3 months after the last outage.
The limited disruption began around 5 p.m. and service was restored by 9, the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office reported.
“It’s pretty much the same-o, same-o,” Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said. “People can’t reach 911.”
He said he planned to add Saturday’s problems to a complaint Hampshire County already has on file with the Public Service Commission. A hearing on the complaint is scheduled in October.
Frontier reported in a weekend email to Sions that service was disrupted only to 3,219 customers in the Augusta area, but Sions said more was involved.
Land lines from the 822 prefix (Romney area) could dial 911 late Saturday afternoon, but calls from the home and business phones on any other prefix would not go through, he said.
Anyone needing 911 service outside the 822 prefix had to call 911 from a cell phone.
Service to the 911 center on Jersey Mountain Road has been at issue since last fall.
On May 17 calls were interrupted when the phone service provider was unable to immediately correct a problem with its equipment.
“It’s unacceptable,” Sions fumed at the time.
The issue in May was a computer card in a substation in Paw Paw that went bad. Frontier had to wait for the part to be express delivered to Paw Paw.
The 911-center supervisor, Jerry Loudin, said it was the 3rd time that particular piece of equipment had gone bad.
Frontier area supervisor Scott Yates said the answer is bigger than having a spare card on hand.
He said Frontier is proposing a $2.9-million fiber-optic build that will add redundancy to the system, so if lines go out in one place, calls can automatically route another direction.
The May 17 parts failure is typical of any provider, he argued. Frontier’s problem was not having a backup part nearby.
“We did not have a spare anywhere in West Virginia,” he acknowledged. The card had to be overnighted from Colorado.
After a truck on Jersey Mountain Road took out the phone lines to the 911 Center last fall, Hampshire County complained to the Public Service Commission about the lack of redundant service.
The PSC has required Frontier to correct that issue so that if a line to the center goes down, service can still get through from a different direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.