Back in the day when I edited a small daily paper outside Chicago, we got 2,000 pieces of mail a week coming to the newsroom and a bunch of those new-fangled faxes that were so popular.
Some of them were regular mailings, like the piece that would come every Monday from the Egyptian tourism authority – as if we were going to devote space in a small, local paper to the newest travel opportunities among the pyramids.
We could have cut down on the influx, but that was more timely and costly than just dumping the stuff into the trash (hey, recycling wasn’t such a big thing back then).
Flash forward 30-plus years and thank God for the “unsubscribe” link at the bottom of most commercial emails. It’s a click I do a lot.
These days mail to the newsroom is pretty much nonexistent. I think we got 2 actual letters last week.
But, oh the email. We’re not just talking spam either.
A few are humorously misguided because some p.r. outfit has bought a mailing list that includes news@hampshirereview.com, thinking that we’re Hampshire, England, not Hampshire, West by-God Virginia.
More than a few are attempts to drum up business for websites or would-be experts on a variety of topics, as in “Dear Review, we’ve all been shaken by the influx of illegal immigrants. Now, Prof. Joe Jones has a new take on the issue and he’s available for interview.”
It’s not quite the Egyptian tourism authority, but it comes close in relevance for us.
But amid the chaff, some wheat grows. Two intriguing observations from probably reliable sources popped up last week.
I say “probably reliable” because another annoyance of p.r. email is overreach, like Frontier did last year when it had some hapless flunky research what the most popular female superheroes were in each state and then wasted ions sending out a series of emails touting its hip new discovery.
Like (a) anybody cared and (b) nobody would notice that Frontier was branching into the female superhot business when it couldn’t take care of its primary business of providing phone and Internet service to places like Hampshire County.
But I digress.
So last week, a website called FitRated, which peddles fitness equipment, mined some reputable data (the CDC for instance) and came up with some interesting observations about our impediments to getting fit.
So, we were reminded that West Virginia has the nation’s highest obesity rate (38.1 percent of us are seriously overweight).
But we also learned that we have less than 1 gym (0.8) per every 10,000 people. And, at the same time, we have 7 fast food outlets for every gym in the state.
Oh, and we tie with Maine for the highest percentage of depressed people (26 percent).
Good, if disheartening, to know all the way around.
From the folks at cybersecurity firm NordPass came their list of the 20 most common passwords that should never be used.
Not surprisingly, “12345” leads the chart with cousins that add extra digits 6, 7, 8, 9 and 0 all in the top 10. Interestingly, the combination 1234567 was the least popular of those combinations.
If you get away from the number exercise and let your imagination run the shortest distance possible, “iloveyou” is right at the top of the bad password heap, although “test1” and “password” outrank it.
Another easy pass: “qwerty,” which are, of course, the 5 letters on the left side of the top row of your keyboard.
Nordpass compiled its list of the 200 most popular passwords from the credentials that were leaked in data breaches during 2019. Independent researchers evaluated the database contains 500 million passwords, the firm said.
I’m sure Nordpass is pitching its service somewhere in the press release, just like FitRated did with its numbers.
Too bad for them that they can’t make editors dish out their info just the way they want it presented.
