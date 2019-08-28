ROMNEY — Following a postponement of the Hampshire County School Board’s bimonthly meeting on Aug. 19, members met last Thursday evening. The board heard from 3 speakers, most notably HHS Principal DiAnna Liller who had a unique idea for solving custodial hiring issues that have plagued the High School in recent times.
Liller said it has been hard to find “a custodial worker to work the 4-12 p.m. shift –– which is when the school needs to be cleaned.” She suggested hiring 4-6 students to work under the supervision of the existing custodial staff doing general cleaning, like sweeping the classrooms and other related work.
Liller posed that hiring 6 students to work for minimum wage, from 4-6 p.m. after school, would cost approximately $25,000 annually and save money over hiring staff; adding that the students could ride the activity bus home and such a program may pave the way for opportunities to graduates who might want to go into this line of work.
Al Foster, Director of Maintenance for Hampshire County Schools was in the audience and was subsequently addressed by the board members who wondered if this would be a process allowable within the schools. Foster stated that “yes, it’s fine,” and added that students wouldn’t be using any harsh chemicals, nor would they clean the restrooms or common areas such as the hallways. The board concluded that they would put the matter on their next agenda.
After hearing from 3 speakers, then just 21 minutes into the meeting the Board went into a 90-minute closed-door executive session to discuss personnel items.
The meeting was brought to order once again at 8:21 p.m. by President Debbie Champ, who started by calling out several line items in relation to personnel issues to be discussed and voted on separately from the other items.
The most discussed item was the resignation of Orie Pancione as Assistant Principal at Hampshire High. Vice President of the Board, Ed Morgan, voiced concerns about the continuity of student welfare at HHS, saying involved parties should take careful consideration in finding a qualified candidate to assume the position before Mr. Pancione takes his leave.
Board members also discussed the following line items separately from the other consent agenda items regarding personnel:
- Permission for the posting of a General Maintenance/Groundsman for 240 days. The measure was approved by a 3-2 vote, with Mrs. Dee Dee Rinker and Miss Champ voting no.
- Permission to contract with a Licensed Counselor to assist at Hampshire High for school and mental health counseling issues. The recommendation was passed unanimously with the stipulation that cost will be the deciding factor.
- Approval of a revised salary schedule for Hampshire County Schools voted was on separately by category; revisions for principals and administrative secretary positions were approved, however, the issue of adding staff to the Board Office was tabled.
All other consent items were passed including fundraiser sales and other personnel matters.
Following board members swiftly approved the purchase of 3, 77-passenger, diesel engine, Conventional 2020 International School Busses to be funded from state bus replacement monies, at a cost of $97,557.00 per bus for a total of $292,671.
Members also approved the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding with Region 8 Planning and Development Council for the Foster Grandparent Program. Also approved was the second reading of the following policies: 3022 Class Rank, 3120 Distribution of Written Materials by Non-School Organizations or Persons, 4005 Non-Discrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity, 4030 Lateral Transfer, and 6010, Use of School Facilities, while noting that these would go through a third and final reading. The meeting was adjourned at 9:29 p.m.
The board will meet again on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd and 30th, at 6:30 PM in the Central office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.