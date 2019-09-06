A Hampshire County Sheriff’s deputy pulled the driver of a burning truck to safety this morning.
Off-duty deputy Jacob Crites, who was the 1st responder on the scene, climbed down a bank on U.S. 50 about a half mile east of Hampshire High School where 2 vehicles collided shortly after 3 a.m.
He pulled from a burning 2019 Ford F-150 pickup the driver, Darl K. Shreve II, 46, of New Creek. Shreve was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, Michael Shingleton, 28, of Augusta, was transported to Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Authorities said Shingleton’s west-bound 2007 Jeep Cherokee crossed the centerline and crashed into Shereve’s eastbound F-150 pickup at Bunny Haines Road.
Besides Crites, the Augusta and Romney fire companies, Romney Rescue Squad and the County ambulance were on the scene. Cpl. Travis Dolly and Cpl. Phoebe Lahman are continuing to investigate the crash.
The Review will update the story as details become available.
(0) comments
